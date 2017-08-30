Is Taylor Swift’s $10 Million Diamond Bath a Kim Kardashian Diss?

By Hayden Wright

In one of the most opulent scenes from Taylor Swift’s blockbuster video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” the singer reclines in a bathtub full of diamonds. Any prop department could have stocked the tub with imitation jewels to drive the idea home, but not Taylor’s creative team. They reportedly collaborated with jeweler-to-the-stars Neil Lane to fill Swift’s bathtub with eight figures of actual bling.

The total value of jewels in the tub was north of $10 million, a source told Page Six. So what does it mean? Even passing Taylor Swift observers recall her explosive feud with Kim Kardashian last summer. Shortly thereafter, Kim was the victim of a Paris robbery in which she lost jewels valued at…north of $10 million, according to reports. The case remains unsolved.

Is the bathtub scene an elaborate put-down at Kim’s expense? Maybe. But it’s not the only hidden message in the frames, though. Tucked behind Taylor’s shoulder is a single dollar bill, which fans say represents her legal victory over the Denver DJ who sexually assaulted her in 2013. Swift sued David Mueller for a symbolic $1 in damages.