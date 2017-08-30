The New Voice Of Kermit The Frog Sounds Just Like The Old Kermit The Frog

Good news! The new voice of Kermit sounds a lot like Kermit!

About a month ago, The Muppets went through a pretty bad break up with Steve Whitmire, Kermit’s former voice. It left a lot of fans wondering, “How do you replace Kermit?”

Fear not! The Muppets did a pretty great job of finding someone to fill the role. On Monday the Muppets debuted Matt Vogel, the new voice of Kermit. His very first segment was “The Muppet thought of the Week.”

It’s not a long segment, but it’s enough to give you a good idea of what Kermie sounds like. We highly doubt fans will really notice that Whitmire is gone.