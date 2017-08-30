The State Fair Is Almost Here! Here’s How To Score All The Discounts!

Believe it or not, the State Fair of Texas is almost upon us!

For some, it’s an annual trek to Fair Park to eat as much fried food as possible and avoid making eye contact with people on the Midway. However, there are same who aren’t able to enjoy the Fair because it can be an expensive experience.

We’re here to help you out, though.

There are PLENTY of discounts and deals to get you in the doors for cheap, leaving you enough room for a corn dog, funnel cake, and maybe for a visit to the World’s Smallest Horse!

The Season Pass

An individual pass is $39.95. However a Season Pass Combo Pack that can be purchased for $95 includes two season passes, and 100 food/ride tickets, which themselves cost $50!

Buy Your Ticket In Advance

Tickets purchased through BigTex.com include a $1.50 discount, though whenever DART’s GoPass app begins selling tickets, you can find discounts up to $2.

Opening Day Deals

If you bring a full 20-ounce Dasani water or Coca-Cola product for donation to the North Texas Food Bank, you get in for $10. Also, Military Appreciation Day offers free admission for all active military, retired military, and veterans, as well as their spouses and children under 18. This is for opening day only!

First Responders Day

On October 13, the Fair will honor various active and retired public law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency services agencies. All first responders, plus up to three family members, receive free admission to the Fair with a valid ID.

McDonald’s Coupons

Coupons worth up to $5 can be found at the golden arches, as well as ones that offer half-price tickets for kids when an adult pays full price.

Dr Pepper Tuesdays

Bring an empty Dr Pepper can for $6 off admission on ALL Tuesdays, or half-price tickets after 5 pm any day of the week.

North Texas Food Bank Wednesdays

Every Wednesday, bring in at least four cans of food for the North Texas Food Bank and gain entry for just $4.

Senior Steals

Seniors over 60 get in EVERY DAY for just $4, and every Thursday, y’all get in for FREE!

Thrifty Thursdays

Bring an empty 20 ounce Coca Cola bottle and get in for just $7 every Thursday, and every Thursday also includes deals on various food items within the park!

AdPages Giveaway

AdPages is giving away 500 tickets to the Fair in some form or fashion! Go to their website and register to win!

Group Tickets

Groups of 20-249 people can get in for $12 each, or $6 off regular admission, and if your group contains 250 people or more, you can get tickets for $10 each!

Discounts on Midway Rides

Every Tuesday, all rides, except for thrill rides and the Texas Star, are discounted!

Have fun with all your extra cash this year!

Via Culture Map