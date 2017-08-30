This “Look What You Made Me Do” And “Toxic” Mashup Is Everything!

Taylor Swift is tearing up the charts and breaking records with the debut single from her upcoming album Reputation, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

As if we couldn’t love the song enough already, AnDyWuMUSICLAND created an amazing mashup involving “Look What You Made Me Do,” and another of our favorites,”Toxic” from Britney Spears. Not only did he mix the two songs together, he edited the music videos to create a single project that will soon become legendary!

Check it out below!

Via BreatheHeavy.com