Texas Is NOT Running Low On Gas

I have seen long lines at the gas stations for people getting gas, but rest assure, there is NO SHORTAGE OF GASOLINE!!!

According to WFAA, Texas Railroad Commissioner says people are going to gas stations all at once which is making it hard to resupply gas. With the news mentioning about refineries shutting down at the Texas coastline, people were getting concern about if there would be a “shortage” of gasoline, which obviously leads to the longer lines at the stations.

This is what happened……

Rumors were spreading about the shortage, meaning people were going to the gas stations

Gas stations run out of gas due to the high demand

Gas station owners are concerned about their supply, raising the prices

It will take longer to supply the gas

If you don’t need gas right now, please DON’T GO!

Marco A. Salinas