Backstreet Boys Tease New Sound, Reveal Collaboration With Chainsmokers For Upcoming Album

Backstreet Boys are preparing for the production and recording of their tenth studio album.

Through their new deal with RDA, the Backstreet Boys have teased a little shift in their normal sound on a few tracks, and have revealed several collaborations with artists all over the musical spectrum.

It's been a dream working with these two incredible human beings. @timbaland and @emmaleebunton #boybandabc #boyband #backstreetboys #inreallife A post shared by Nick Carter (@nickcarter) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Nick Carter posted a photo on Instagram revealing the band worked with Timbaland and “Baby Spice” Emma Bunton, and also teased working with high-profile EDM artists including Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers. AJ McLean told ET, “We’re reaching out to people who we were always inspired by or who may have been fans and we didn’t even know. Nick’s been talking to Steve Aoki, Howie talked to Zedd, who’s been a big, big fan [and] Diplo, we’ve also talked to. We’ve also done stuff with The Chainsmokers and those guys are amazing and out in Vegas with a residency as well, so who knows.”

The Backstreet Boys next run of dates at their Las Vegas Residency “Larger Than Life” kick off November 8th.

Via Pop Crush