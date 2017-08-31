TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Backstreet Boys Tease New Sound, Reveal Collaboration With Chainsmokers For Upcoming Album

Filed Under: Album, Backstreet Boys, Boy Band, Chainsmokers, edm, Las Vegas, music, new, Pop
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Backstreet Boys are preparing for the production and recording of their tenth studio album.

Through their new deal with RDA, the Backstreet Boys have teased a little shift in their normal sound on a few tracks, and have revealed several collaborations with artists all over the musical spectrum.

Nick Carter posted a photo on Instagram revealing the band worked with Timbaland and “Baby Spice” Emma Bunton, and also teased working with high-profile EDM artists including Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers.  AJ McLean told ET, “We’re reaching out to people who we were always inspired by or who may have been fans and we didn’t even know.  Nick’s been talking to Steve Aoki, Howie talked to Zedd, who’s been a big, big fan [and] Diplo, we’ve also talked to.  We’ve also done stuff with The Chainsmokers and those guys are amazing and out in Vegas with a residency as well, so who knows.”

The Backstreet Boys next run of dates at their Las Vegas Residency “Larger Than Life” kick off November 8th.

Via Pop Crush

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live