Ed Sheeran Throws Shoes Into Audience During Performance In Tampa (Video)

Ed Sheeran did not like the shoes he was wearing while he performed Tuesday night at the sold out Amalie Arena in Tampa Tuesday night. So much so, he stopped down in the middle of his performance, and got rid of them in the best way possible.

He told the more than 15,000 Edheads in attendance, “I got given these shoes, and they’re the most uncomfortable f—ing pair of shoes I’ve ever worn in my life. So much so that … does anyone want them?” Sheeran proceeded to take the shoes off, and chuck them into the crowd, leaving a couple of fans with a souvenir and moment they’re unlikely to forget.

The video does contain some NSFW language, so please proceed with caution!

Sheeran continued with the crowd saying, “I regularly get voted worst dressed at things, but my answer to it is, I wear sneakers, jeans and a T-shirt all the time. And looking around, all I see in this room are sneakers, jeans and T-shirts. So either they’re right and we’re all badly dressed, or they’re wrong and we’re all actually dressed normal. I’d like to think that we’re right, Tampa. Right?”

You keep doing you, Ed!

