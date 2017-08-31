TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Niall Horan Kicks Off Solo Tour In Dublin; Treats Crowd To 1D Throwback

Filed Under: concert, Dublin, fools gold, Live, music, Niall Horan, One Direction, slow hands, tour, video
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Niall Horan has ventured out on his own, kicking off his very first solo tour in where else, Dublin.

Horan serenaded the packed Olympia Theatre with tracks off of his forthcoming debut solo album, including one of our favorites, and our 2017 AMP Summer Song, “Slow Hands.”

Horan also treated the crowd to an incredibly special surprise, reaching down into the One Direction deep cuts and performing One Direction’s “Fool’s Gold” from their 2014 album Four.

Looks like the first show was a success!

Niall comes to Dallas November 17, where he will be performing at South Side Ballroom!

Via MTV

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live