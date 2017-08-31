Niall Horan Kicks Off Solo Tour In Dublin; Treats Crowd To 1D Throwback

Niall Horan has ventured out on his own, kicking off his very first solo tour in where else, Dublin.

Horan serenaded the packed Olympia Theatre with tracks off of his forthcoming debut solo album, including one of our favorites, and our 2017 AMP Summer Song, “Slow Hands.”

Horan also treated the crowd to an incredibly special surprise, reaching down into the One Direction deep cuts and performing One Direction’s “Fool’s Gold” from their 2014 album Four.

Looks like the first show was a success!

Dublin . Thank you so much for tonight . Starting the flicker sessions in my homeland was incredible . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 30, 2017

Also I really appreciate how respectful you guys were. Listening to every word and enjoying the music . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 30, 2017

Niall comes to Dallas November 17, where he will be performing at South Side Ballroom!

