“Picole Pops,” Featuring Alcoholic Frozen Popsicles, To Open Two New Locations In Dallas

Alcoholic popsicles are coming to Dallas!

Picole Pops will soon be opening two locations in Dallas, one in the Bishop Arts District, the other in Deep Ellum. Picole Pops will specialize in “Brazilian style” popsicles, which are often infused with delicious fillings, including fruit, and alcohol!

One of the owners, Adrian Lara, hopes to make this concept as popular in the United States as it is Brazil, and hopes to differentiate between his popsicles and the similar Mexican paleta. “Mexican pops are more of a water-based popsicle, with a texture that can be very hard. Ours will be infused with alcohol and exotic fruits you don’t find here. And then it’s all about the filling inside. Our slogan is that ‘fillings matter.’ Whenever you take a bite, it will be filled with things like Nutella.”

Picole Pops will feature about 30 flavors in three different categories:Fruity, Creamy, and Premium-Infused. The premium fillings will include such flavors like banana pop with Nutella filling, or a strawberry pop with condensed milk. The ones infused with alcohol will be reserved for the Deep Ellum location only. Lara explained, ”

Lara, who owns Picole with his brothers Andres and Jorge hopes to have the locations open by mid-September.

Via Culture Map