Pizza Hut Delivers Pizzas By Kayak To Harvey Flood Victims

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

Flood victims in a Sugar Land neighborhood received a special delivery of hot pies they weren’t quite expecting.

Shayda Willison is the manager of a Pizza Hut in Sugar Land. When she heard about people in the area being trapped in their homes and running out of food, she gathered a crew and began cooking pizzas as quickly as they could.

Willison gathered several kayaks. And with the help of her husband, family members and other workers, they packed more than 120 pizzas in the kayaks to deliver.

“They were so happy to see us coming down their street,” she told FOX 4. “You never let your family go hungry.”

-source via fox4news.com

