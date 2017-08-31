See Who’s Left Your Friend Request Hanging On Facebook With This Simple Hack!

So what’s the proper Facebook etiquette here? If you receive a friend request, do you never reply and just leave the person hanging, or do you decline it and end the online relationship before it begins?

Furthermore, how do you know if someone declined your friend request? If the friend request is left “pending,” the sender is automatically subscribed to your updates, giving the appearance that the request was accepted. Further digging reveals it was not however, and then awkwardness can ensue. It’s easy to see who’s sent you requests, and we’ve found a way to see the requests you’ve sent other people!

For desktop users, click the Friends icon in the top right corner, select “Find Friends,” and then select “View Sent Requests.”

Boom. You can see who’s left you hanging.

For mobile or app users, click the three lines on the bottom right corner, go into your “Friends,” then select “Outgoing.”

Boom. You can see who’s left you hanging.

In case you dont’ have the time or patience to go through all those steps, click HERE for easy access!

