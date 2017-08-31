TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Singer Toni Basil Sues Various Companies For Unauthorized Use of Her Song ‘Mickey’

According to Hollywood Reporter, Toni Basil, more recognized for her 1982 smash hit Mickey has sued various companies including South Park, Forever 21, Disney, Viacom, VH1 and many more.

Her whole claim states that the companies were “not consulted, did not give written consent to the assignment or licensing of ‘Mickey.'” She alleged that it is “exclusive right to publicity has been damaged by the coupling with Mickey Mouse and the Disney brand.”

She’s claiming damages in excess of $25,000.

 

