Spencer Pratt And Heidi Montag Chose Their Baby’s Name Based On Available Social Media Handles

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are determined their son is going to become an internet personality.

Appearing on the podcast Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss, the 34-year-old reality star said, ““I’m gonna teach this kid how to Snap when they’re born, like, ‘Put your finger here.’ You walk around, everybody’s making their own content all day long. We live in a new world where everyone’s a fame wh—e, so I’m happy to let him be at an advanced level. I would just like my baby to be a professional content maker.”

Not only that, Pratt and Montag are so set on their child becoming a famous content creator, they’ve already secured his social media handles to use when he becomes old enough. In fact, they chose their child’s name based on what handles were available to them. “We had to ditch a couple names,” Pratt told Von and Weiss.

Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, are expecting their first child together, a son, in October.

Via Us Weekly