These 17 Google Easter Eggs Are Perfect For Those Times You’re Bored At The Office!

We understand those times when you’re sitting at your desk just watching the clock tick down. Maybe it’s just after lunch and you’re too full to get anything accomplished, or maybe you’re done your work for the day, and are looking to spend a few minutes relaxing.
Whatever your excuse, Google has got your back. Deep within the bowels of Google, there are plenty of hidden easter eggs and treats for you to enjoy!
Here are some of our favorites for those times you’re bored at the office!
Sonic the Hedgehog
Google “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and a little interactive Sonic will pop up on your screen that if you click enough, will become Super Sonic!
Google in 1998
Googling this phrase will turn Google’s search page as it appeared in 1998.
Fidget Spinner
Google “spinner,” and your very own, interactive Fidget Spinner will pop up!
Askew
Search “askew,” and your web page will appear tilted.”
Atari Breakout
Search “atari breakout,” and a classic game of breakout will appear on your screen. If you complete the game, a random phrase will be searched and a new game will begin!
Tic Tac Toe
Search “tic tac toe,” and Google will present you with a vitual game to play against itself!
Via Buzzfeed