Watch Out For Gas Tank Thieves

According to CBS 11, police departments are warning its citizens to watch out for thieves who are going for their gas tanks.

Keller police received two reports of people who are stealing gas.

“I came outside this morning and found this water hose was sticking out,” witness Joe Roan says.

“Instantly I knew someone was trying to steal my gas,” he says. “Maybe a car drove by when they were doing it and they ran? I don’t know.”

Be sure if you’re putting gas on your car to be on the lookout. If you’re at home, be sure to park your cars inside your garages.

-Marco A. Salinas

