World Clown Association Condemns “It” For Giving Clowns A Bad Name; Says Pennywise Is “Not A True Clown”

Not everyone is thrilled Stephen Kings fantastic story It has been adapted for the silver screen.

The terrifying tale of Pennywise the Clown wreaking havoc in Derry, Maine is frightening plenty, and angering many more.  The World Clown Association has condemned the horror film for damaging “real clowns'” reputations, and costing them work.  Pam Moody aka Sparky the Firefighter Clown, president of the WCA, said “People had school shows and library shows that were canceled.  That’s very unfortunate. The very public we’re trying to deliver positive and important messages to aren’t getting them.”

Kids being scared of clowns is not an entirely new concept though, which were he sentiments echoed by author and creator of Pennywise, Stephen King.

Plus, it’s probably more accurate to blame the clown hate on the fools who dressed as clowns and tried scaring people last Fall.  Since Pennywise is a work of fiction and fantasy, it’s probably best the WCA focuses its attention on more productive ventures like tiny unicycles.

