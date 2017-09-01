TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

And Now We Have Working Fidget Spinner Nails

(Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Why, why, why won’t the fidget spinner die?

It’s been a weird summer for fashion trends. Earlier this week, we discovered Squiggle Brows. Then there were Vagina Nails. And how could we forget, Crotch Charms?

At least this latest trend is fairly wholesome. It’s another trend for your nails…the Fidget Spinner Nails! Yes, these come with an actual tiny fidget spinner that works! The fidget spinner is suspended in the middle of the acrylic nail.

Now, how annoying would that be? That thing would get caught in your hair every time you tried to shampoo. Then again while drying it. Ouch!

 

