“Bachelor In Paradise Stars” Corinne and DeMario Reunite Publicly Outside Nightclub; Corinne Plants A Kiss On Demario’s Cheek

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Reunited and it feels…kind of weird.

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson almost ended this season of Bachelor in Paradise before it began, when production was halted after allegations of sexual misconduct after the pair fooled around a pool.

While no charges were filed, and Corinne eventually admitted DeMario had done nothing wrong, it was still pretty shocking to see the two exiting the Nightingale Club in West Hollywood after having dinner with a group of friends.  The pair were soaking all the attention in, too, with Corinne planting a big, fat kiss right on DeMario’s cheek.

She assured the surrounding crowd, “We’re friends!  We never had bad blood.”  She also told the photographers, “Get a good shot, b–ches.”

Via E!

