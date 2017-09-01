TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Chip & Joanna Gaines Will Donate The Entire Month Of September’s “Texas Forever” T-Shirt Sales To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Filed Under: chip and joanna gaines, Donations, Fixer-Upper, Proceeds, t-shirts, texas forever
(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV)

There’s nothing like a “little” hurricane to bring out the best in people. There have been a whole slew of celebrities donating to relief. And now we can add our favorite HGTV hosts to that list.

Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines will donate all the proceeds from their Texas Forever t-shirts to Hurricane Harvey relief.

Now this promotion is going on all the way through September. All the proceeds will go toward hurricane relief.

And we would imagine there will probably be a few Fixer Upper episodes devoted to rebuilding Houston too!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live