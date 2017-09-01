College Student Loses It After Professor Destroys Fake ID At Start Of Class

On the first day of classes at Syracuse University, professor William D. Coplin asked students to pull out their wallets and present examples of public policy, such as their driver’s licenses or health insurance cards.

One student presents her license to which Professor Coplin immediately leaves the room with her ID in hand. The student became nervous, telling the rest of her classmates that was her fake. Everybody laughs and is having a good time. Well, Coplin returns, confirms that the ID is a fake, and then IMMEDIATELY cuts it with scissors in front of the entire class.

That’s when the student loses it! Luckily, it was captured all on camera, but BE WARNED, the video contains NSFW language, so please proceed with caution!

Unfortunately, or not depending on how you feel, the video turned out to be fake. According to Syracuse alumni who couldn’t keep their mouths shut and keep the mystery alive, Professor Coplin likes to pull this stunt at the beginning of classes every year to lead his students into a lesson.

Good to see that milennials haven't killed Coplin's PAF 101 prank….yet https://t.co/MOKIkSKN36 — Kevin Wall (@kwallcuse) August 30, 2017

Finally went viral. Coplin does this every year. Plants a student & cuts a "fake ID" or destroys the phone of someone texting in class https://t.co/19tJJ4u6yk — Chris Libonati (@ChrisLibonati) August 31, 2017

Via Heavy