Jerry Jones Calls Dez Bryant During Cowboys Telethon To Donate $1 Million To Harvey Relief

After the decision was made to cancel the Cowboys preseason game against the Texans so the Houston players could return to their homes and their families, Jerry Jones and the organization decided to turn the free night into another chance to help raise funds for the victims of the hurricane.

LIVE now! Join us for our telethon helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Call us at 844-790-5687 all proceeds go to @salvationarmyus #Cowboys4Texas A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Current Cowboys and legends gathered at AT&T stadium for live practice and telethon with all the proceeds going to the Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief.

One of the biggest donations of the night came from Jerry Jones himself, who surprised with Dez Bryant with a phone call, and a $1 million pledge!

Pretty neat moment! Jerry Jones calling into the telethon, @DezBryant answered to receive his $1 million donation. #Cowboys4Texas pic.twitter.com/ewaU6m4m87 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 1, 2017

Houston Texans General Manager Rick Smith said of the Cowboy’s efforts, ” I can’t say enough about how cooperative, how impressed I’ve just been with the Jones family and the entire Cowboys organization. The way that they have cooperated with us and helped us — I can’t extend more gratitude to the Joneses and the Cowboys organization and how much we appreciate that.”

Via USA Today