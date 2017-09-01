JJ Watt Continues To Surpass Harvey Relief Goal; Donations Now Sit At $13 Million

Houston Texans Defensive Lineman J.J. Watt started raising funds last Sunday for Hurricane Harvey with a goal in mind for $200,000.

Not even a week later, the donations continue to pour in, all in total surpassing $13 million.

Watt told CNN‘s Anderson Cooper, “The initial night, we broke the site, we couldn’t figure out how to get it back up and we somehow found the CEO’s phone number and called him at his house and got him out of bed. He helped us fix the site and it got rolling.”

Watt has received donations from most NFL franchises, along with Drake who pledged $200,000, and Ellen DeGeneres, who surprised Watt with a $1 million donation.

The most important thing, according to Watt, is getting all the money directly to the people who were affected and are suffering from Hurricane Harvey. “My first phase is what I’m doing is this weekend, my teammates and I have semi-trucks rolling in from out of town that we filled up. We have about nine semi-trucks that are going to come to town. And we have those all filled with stocks, supplies, water, food, clothing, everything. So, we’re going to give that out this weekend. I’m not just here for the initial fundraiser. I’m here to make sure that we take care of you down the road.”

Via CNN