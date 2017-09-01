People Are Sharing Their Favorite Passive Aggressive Responses at Work and They’re Hilarious

Many can agree that one of the few joys of working in an office is having to deal with passive agressive e-mails from co-workers. Maybe they’re in the same department as you, opposite from you, or in another department on a mission to make your life a living hell. Thankfully, we have the internet to share our experiences and frustrations.

DC-based writer and marketing consultant Danielle René (known on Twitter as @DeeRene_) decided to share one of her favorite professional passive aggressive remarks. Her tweet quickly spread with many people resonating with this, and some even shared their favorites.

We’ve compiled a list of some of our absolute favorite professional passive aggressive responses.

What is your favorite phrase to use in a professional clap back? Mine is "per my last email…" — Millionaire la flare (@DeeRene_) August 21, 2017

Attaching emails to emails 😂your coworker was typing furiously a few minutes ago now it's "I must have missed this!" Shut up, Jan. — Millionaire la flare (@DeeRene_) August 22, 2017

"Going forward, I would prefer that you…" — Femmy From Da Bronx (@FeministaJones) August 22, 2017

"Please let me know if I misunderstood" — Lindsay Bacher (@lindsayinMPLS) August 22, 2017

"In an effort to maintain clarity/transparency…" — Aunt Benjen (@realthill) August 22, 2017

"Not sure if my email made it to you as I haven't heard back" – queen of passive aggressive over here! — Sarah Crumrine (@crumr018) August 22, 2017

I LOVE an "Any updates on this?" — organic. (@_verytrue) August 22, 2017

Our absolute favorite? The scale.