It’s true, shear panic created a gas shortage right here in DFW. Sadly, there are people who really need gas and can’t get it.

So what do you do? Well, thanks to the greatness of GasBuddy, you can look up available gas. All you have to do is enter in your zipcode and it will send to the closest location near you that still has gas.

Click HERE to try it out for yourself. Hopefully this helps you through the Labor Day weekend.