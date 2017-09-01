Six Flags Over Texas Bringing New “Harley Quinn” Ride In 2018, And It Looks INCREDIBLE!

How good is the Joker without his second-in-command, Harley Quinn?

Six Flags Over Texas thought the same thing, and have decided to update their new Gotham City section of their theme park. Coming in 2018, right next to the Joker ride, will be Harley Quinn Spinsanity!

The ride features a triple-box design that has the riders sitting in a gondola that spins around three axes. It rotates forwards, backwards, and sideways up to 70 feet in the air. The gondola is FLOORLESS too, and all the riders are strapped in with over-the-shoulder harnesses.

Y’all…

Park president Steve Martindale said in a statement, “Once again, Six Flags is the leader in thrills with the most innovative, record-breaking rides and attractions in the industry. Harley Quinn Spinsanity is sure to captivate guests with each sinister spin.”

Harley Quinn Spinsanity is scheduled to open Spring, 2018.

Via CBS DFW