Source Confirms New Stars Added To Season 25 Of Dancing With The Stars

The cast of the upcoming 25th season of Dancing with the Stars is starting to take shape.

While ABC hasn’t made any official announcement regarding the celebrities that will match with this year’s pros, one of the Property Bros, Drew Scott has already been announced as the first official contestant.

While we’ve been teased about the upcoming cast, a source close to DWTS told E! that stars set to join Drew include Shark Tank investor Barbara Scott, former Paralympian swimmer and current ESPN personality Victoria Arlen, and former NBA player (and former Dallas Maverick for a cup of coffee) Derek Fisher.

You asked us for a hint, so we'll give you a hand! @iamValC's new partner will be revealed soon! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/yvEOp8lYYO — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) August 30, 2017

Also rumored to be joining the cast, according to the source, are married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, actor Jordan Fisher, and Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz.

Dancing with the Stars will officially reveal the entire cast on Good Morning America next Wednesday, September 6.

Via E!