The Nintendo World Championship Qualifiers Will be Held in Dallas Over the Weekend

Are you a skilled gamer? Do you play Mario Kart like its your job?

Well you’re in luck, the Nintendo World Championships 2017 began last month with qualifying rounds in eight cities.Now it’s Dallas’ turn t show the world what we got. Qualifiers are happening September 2nd & 3rd at the Best Buy at 9378 N. Central Expressway. One winner from each age bracket at each location will qualify to attend the final event, which will take place on October 7th in New York at Manhattan Center’s Grand Ballroom. All you need to do is beat a race on Mario Kart 7 for Nintendo 3DS. For more info click HERE.