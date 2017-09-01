This Deleted Scene From “The Devil Wear Prada” Changes The Entire Movie!

Meryl Streep aka Miranda in The Devil Wears Prada is one of the most horrible characters to hit the big screen. Just on overall lack of human kindness and respect for other human beings, at least to the ones that aren’t on her level.

There is some hope for the hideous Miranda though, we do manage to get a smirk out of her at the end of the film, but that still leaves the majority of the audience hate her.

Well, a new deleted scene has gone viral recently. Honestly, it completely changes the entire movie. It’s a scene from the fancy fashion gala that Miranda attends. You catch a small glimpse into the real life of Miranda. We actually get to see her husband. To make a long story short…he’s just as awful as Miranda.

But it does offer a little insight into why Miranda is so mean. Because her husband is a big bag of horrible! Of course that’s no excuse for the way Miranda acts, but it does certainly help to explain some of her actions.