Lego Unveils $800 Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon

Who said Lego’s were just for kids?

A slew of new Star Wars toys have hit the shelves this week as the Force Friday kicked off. So far we’ve seen BB-8’s new evil twin and some new characters and new storm trooper helmets. Of course Lego has some of its own Star Wars toys to show off including the new Ultimate Collectors Series Millennium Falcon Lego ship. This thing is huge it sits at 33 inches long and 22 inches wide. The new Lego edition of the Millennium Falcon includes 7,541 pieces, 10 Lego figurines – Han Solo, C-3P0, Leia, Chewbacca, BB-8, Old Han, Finn, Rey, and two porgs and has a hefty price tag of $800. It is the single most expensive Lego set the company has ever sold. The new Lego Millennium Falcon won’t be available in stores till October 1st.