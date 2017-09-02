Leonardo DiCaprio Could Play The Joker, And Jared Leto Apparently Isn’t Happy About It

By Mike Hatch
Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto…and now Leonardo DiCaprio?  Could it happen?  Could The Joker be back (and played by someone elseagain?

Last week, news broke of Warner Bros. creating a background movie that focused on The Joker.  The flick wasn’t as much a surprise as one of the producers: Martin Scorsese.

This is where Leonardo DiCaprio comes into play: why couldn’t Warner try to get Scorsese to bring DiCaprio over to play The Joker?  Granted, this is all pretty far-fetched: there’s no finished deal with Martin Scorsese…and there’s certainly no offer for DiCaprio (yet).  All we’re sure of is that Todd Phillips (of The Hangover fame) would direct The Joker “biopic”.  But there’s no doubt, Warner Bros. wouldn’t mind bringing back some of the flame (not to mention the cash) of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

So what does the current Joker, Jared Leto, have to say about this?  Even though he’s set to play The Joker again in a Suicide Squad spinoff movie, apparently he was caught off-guard by the rumor.

You have to admit, the idea is pretty cool: a Scorsese-like Gotham!  And Leo DiCaprio as the lead?  Why not?  Him and Scorsese have worked together on films for decades.

Even though it’s pretty far from possible…it’s still kind of possible!  Maybe?

