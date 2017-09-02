Look What Terrifying Item Is In Stephen King’s Window…

I love this!

If you’re a fan of Stephen King, chances are you know he has a house in Bangor, Maine (it’s a popular tourist stop up there). As you can see in the pictures below (and video above), it looks like the kind of house Stephen King would live in!

However, in a genius move of self-marketing, the master of horror has placed a single red balloon in his window. Unless you’ve been living in the sewers for the past few months, it’s to symbolize the coming of IT: his movie set to hit movie theaters next weekend.

Pennywise would be proud.

Eerie Red Balloon Appears in Window of Stephen King’s Maine Home https://t.co/eXxwhkiBEA pic.twitter.com/IVx3eOVAOQ — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) August 29, 2017

With the new movie IT coming out soon. A red balloon has appeared in the window of Stephen King's house. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/1qw693Tsnt — Dan Frye (@DanTheCameraGuy) August 29, 2017

Stephen King's house is so cool. Ps. The red balloon in the window 🤡 🎈 pic.twitter.com/pJUFCoJwhp — Robbiefromgrade5 (@robbiefrmgrade5) August 23, 2017

Source: Bloody Disgusting

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.