[PHOTO] Shannon Beador from RHOC Rushed To ER

Shannon Beador, known for being in Real Housewives of Orange County is recovering from a major nosebleed.
Poor Sophie. I feel horrible for traumatizing her today. Was driving with Sophie to the DMV this afternoon so she could finally get her license and my nose started to bleed. Then it started gushing out of my nose, down my throat, and out of my left eye. Sophie had to call 911. I was sitting in the DMV parking lot with blood spewing out everywhere. Was in the hospital all afternoon, but everything is ok now. Probably because if the dry weather here. I made Sophie stay at the DMV and had someone meet her so she could still get her license. She passed!!! 😳❤️👊 And then thought it was ok to drive home and take her sister out for ice cream without asking. 😱 Car rules are being laid down tonight! #eventfulday #lettheweekendbemellow
Talk about bad timing, according to People, Shannon was taking her oldest daughter to do her driving test, but instead, this happened to her mother.
Hopefully her daughter, Sophie, isn’t too traumatized by what happened to her mother. This is definitely something we wouldn’t want to go through in the future.
-Marco A. Salinas