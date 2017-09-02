[PHOTO] Shannon Beador from RHOC Rushed To ER

Shannon Beador, known for being in Real Housewives of Orange County is recovering from a major nosebleed.

Talk about bad timing, according to People, Shannon was taking her oldest daughter to do her driving test, but instead, this happened to her mother.

Hopefully her daughter, Sophie, isn’t too traumatized by what happened to her mother. This is definitely something we wouldn’t want to go through in the future.

-Marco A. Salinas