Rockwall Named The Free Live Music Capital of North Texas

Did you know Rockwall was designated the free live music capital of north Texas back in June?

Well now you know. According to the Dallas Observer, the city puts on over 100 free concerts a year. “We host free concerts all the time,” Robert Paulsen, State Rep. Justin Holland of Rockwall’s chief of staff, says. “It’s just something we really wanted to highlight in the city, and it’s something the city is very proud of. It gives bands an opportunity to get their voice out there, and we like to provide that opportunity, all while providing entertainment for our citizens.” Some pretty well known acts gave passed through Rockwall including Asleep at the Wheel, the Little River Band, Charlie Daniels, and Pat Green. Getting the title Free Live Music Capital was no easy feat according to Paulsen. “It’s something we had to work on with the Denton representatives. They obviously enjoy their music a lot too, so that’s where we came up with the ‘Free Live Music Capital.’ It’s something I think distinguishes Rockwall, that ‘Free’ designation. Whereas you may have to pay 10 bucks or a cover to get into somewhere in downtown Dallas or Denton, you can come right here and prop a chair up on the water and listen to some music.”