Sandra Bullocks Donates To Charities Without Being Noticed

“America’s Sweetheart”, Sandra Bullock has donated about $6 million to different charities for different causes.

According to E! News, her recent donation was to the American Red Cross of $1 million in the efforts to help people who were on the path of Hurricane Harvey.

Sandra has also helped donated money to build a clinic in an old New Orleans high school and donated to a legendary pool manager of the Beverly Hills Hotel after going through a financial burden.

Here are a few other things she has donated:

She donated $1 million for the 9/11 attacks

Donated $1 million for Indonesia after a major tsunami hit in 2004

Gave $1 million after Hurricane Katrina

Another $1 million for the earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan in 2011

Donated another $1 million after the earthquake in Haiti back in 2010

How can we not love her! She has donated tons of money to places where people need the most! No wonder she’s known as “America’s Sweetheart”! Thank you Sandra Bullock!

Marco A. Salinas