Stars We’ve Lost in 2017 So Far

It has been a tough year in Hollywood this year, some deaths of natural causes and some were just out of the ordinary where the world stood still for a moment.

According to US Magazine, here are some of the stars that we have lost this year:

Lee “Q” O’Denat, 43

Founder of WorldStar HipHop

John Hurt, 77

British Actor who played in The Alien & Harry Potter

Charlie Murphy, 57

Comedian and brother of Eddie Murphy

Cuba Gooding, Sr., 72

Singer and father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

Robert Wilson, 75

Television Pioneer and father to actor Owen Wilson

Peter Sallis, 96

British actor, well known as Wallace from Wallace and Gromit

Chris Cornell, 52

Soundgarden singer, songwriter

Adam West, 88

Known for being Batman in the 1960s and voiced Mayor Adam West from Family Guy

Chester Bennington, 41

Linkin Park singer

To view the whole list and the article, click here.

May they all Rest in Peace and prayers to those family who are affected to their loss.

Marco A. Salinas