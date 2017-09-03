Angelina Jolie Isn’t Digging The Single Life

The 42-year-old actress who divorced actor Brad Pitt says “I don’t enjoy being single.”

According to ET, she continues saying, “It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.”

Recently, she’s been having some health issues from going under a preventative double mastectomy to having her ovaries removed and developing a hypertension and diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy.

“I feel somethings that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible,” she says. “We tend to get so stressed that our children feel our stress when they need to feel our joy. Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh. It may sound like a postcard, but it’s true.”

Jolie doesn’t have movies to act or film right now, but says she’ll be focusing on her children.

Marco A. Salinas