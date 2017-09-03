Taylor Swift Just Dropped Another New Song

You probably weren’t ready for this. Taylor Swift surprised fans when she released a teaser for her second single, titled “…Ready for This?,” off her upcoming album, Reputation, during the Florida State versus Alabama football game that aired on ESPN on Saturday, September 2.

The cable sports network dropped the 1-minute teaser during the college football game with a video that kicked off with the phrase “World Premiere,” followed by scenes of a game between the two teams as the song played.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 27, followed that up with three Instagram video posts the next morning to tease the new tune before finally releasing the full song, which will be the first tune on her sixth studio album.

The catchy and aggressive electronic song features a darker side to the singer, much like her first single off Reputation, “Look What You Made Me Do.” The latest tune, about the beginnings of a relationship, kicks off with the lyrics: “Knew he was a killer / first time that I saw him / wondered how many girls he had loved and left and haunted.”

“…Ready for It?” comes just a week after the video for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

-source via usmagazine.com

 

