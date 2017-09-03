[VIDEO] Coldplay Writes Song About ‘Houston’, Won’t Play Again

The British group, Coldplay, has dedicated a song to the city of Houston because of Hurricane Harvey.

They were scheduled to perform, but had to postpone the show since Hurricane Harvey was hitting the Texas coast.

During their show in Miami, Florida, lead singer, Chris Martin told the crowd “So if you’ll bear with us, this is a new song, and we’ll never play this again. It’s a once-off, and this is called ‘Houston.’ We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show.”

Coldplay uploaded the video on YouTube for all of Houston to see. Very country feel for the song.

Check out the video!

-Marco A. Salinas