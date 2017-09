The last scene Chris Evans shot for the film Gifted was in a kennel. At the time, Evans asked if the dogs used for filming were up for adoption. Sure enough, they were, and Evans found Dodger, who he felt “didn’t belong there.”

They’ve been pals ever since.

'Excuse me, are u busy? Could I interest u in chasing squirrels with me outside? Or perhaps u could toss the frisbee? I have no plans today' pic.twitter.com/zj4AOfnFHJ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 15, 2017

Happy Valentine's Day everyone! From me and this desperate social climber. pic.twitter.com/ZnT2TQDR0c — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 14, 2017

As actors are wont to do, Evans had to step away from home for a ten week film shoot.

Really missing this guy right now. pic.twitter.com/fWNviX6CrH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

The pair were finally reunited, however, and the video is absolutely ADORABLE!

After 10 long weeks… pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017

Captain America and Dodger forever!

Via People