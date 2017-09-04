Lake Houston Police Called About A Potential Intruder At Flooded Home; Arrive At The Scene To Find A Nine Foot Alligator

Some residents are beginning to return to their Southeast Texas homes to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. While many remain flooded, a resident of Humble, Texas, near Lake Houston, called Harris County police about a potential home intruder in their home.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were shocked to find there actually was a home intruder, but it wasn’t human. They were met by a gigantic nine foot alligator who made its way into the flooded home.

Area experts from Wildernex Wildlife Control arrived at the scene, and were able to assist the officers in removing the alligator from the home, and returning it to its natural habitat.

9 foot #gator pulled from home in Humble. Be careful when returning to flooded homes. There may be unwanted visitors. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/1X5ZGxz57w — Chris Nocera (@13ProducerChris) September 1, 2017

Via Washington Post