Little Girl Finds ‘Excalibur’ In The Final Resting Spot From The Legend

Photo by JAY DIRECTO/AFP/GettyImages

7-year-old Matilda Jones just found the legendary sword Excalibur. Jones was swimming in the Dozmary Pool, in Cornwall when she stumbled upon the mythic weapon. This lake is actually, according to the myth, the final resting spot of the sword. Legend has it that after Arthur’s death Sir Bedivere threw the sword into the lake. Just before the sword hit the water an arm shot up from the lake and grabbed the blade before vanishing back into the water.

Sadly, the sword is estimated at only 20-30 years old. So, its probably just a movie prop.

Via Mashable

