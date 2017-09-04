Man Sues Whole Food After Finding Rocks In Chicken

Dr. Albert Liu has filled a law suit against Whole Foods after he discovered that a ready-to-eat Organic Naked Rotisserie Chicken had two rocks inside. Liu broke two teeth on the rocks when he bit into the chicken.

He approached the manager who encouraged Liu to file a formal complaint. Interestingly, chickens actually do eat rocks. As far as law suits involving harmful items in food go if something in the food which is considered to be “indigenous” then customer has no real case. Because chickens do eat rocks, Whole Foods could very well come out on top.

