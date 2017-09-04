Man Sues Whole Food After Finding Rocks In Chicken

Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Chicken, Law Suit, rocks, Whole Foods
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Dr. Albert Liu has filled a law suit against Whole Foods after he discovered that a ready-to-eat Organic Naked Rotisserie Chicken had two rocks inside. Liu broke two teeth on the rocks when he bit into the chicken.

He approached the manager who encouraged Liu to file a formal complaint. Interestingly, chickens actually do eat rocks. As far as law suits involving harmful items in food go if something in the food which is considered to be “indigenous” then customer has no real case. Because chickens do eat rocks, Whole Foods could very well come out on top.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live