Prince William And Princess Kate Announce Pregnancy With Third Child

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kensington Palace confirmed today that the family of Prince William and Princess Kate will be growing from four to five.  In a statement released Monday morning, the palace wrote, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.”

Princess Kate is understood to be less than three months pregnant, and like her first two pregnancies, will battle an acute morning sickness known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which will force her to postpone some scheduled appearances.

The third child will join its siblings George and Charlotte, pushing William’s younger brother Harry back to sixth in the line of succession.

Via People

