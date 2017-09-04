Relatives of Selena Quintanilla Affected By Harvey

E News reports that late singer Selena Quintanilla’s father, Abraham Quintanilla’s family is connected to one of the most tragic stories behind Hurricane Harvey.

In a Facebook post Abraham writes “The family that drowned in Houston, Texas, were related to me. Manuel Saldivar, his wife Belia and four of their grandkids, left their flooded house to go somewhere where there was safe. When they crossed a bridge, a wave of water swept the van and pushed them into the bayou. The driver was saved, but Manuel, his wife, and four grandkids drowned. Manuel’s mother Carolina Was my father’s 1st cousin. My condolences to their family // 2nd Corinthians Chapter 1 verse 3 says praised be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ the Father of Tender Mercies and the God of all comfort.” The tragedy happened as Sammy Saldivar was trying to make his way to dry land. In the van with him were his parents, 84-year-old Manuel and 81-year-old Belia, and their great-grandchildren, who were between the ages of 16 to 8.