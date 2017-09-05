Adidas Releases New “Puke And Beer” Resistant Shoes

There’s nothing worse than spilling something on your fresh white sneakers, especially if that something is beer or puke. Good thing Adidas has you covered. They’re releasing a new shoe which is said to be specifically beer and puke proof. No doubt that they had Oktoberfest in mind when they came up with these guys. The München sneakers will retail for $240 and even have the word “Prost,” which is German for “Cheers,” written on the side.

From the video above it looks like these kicks utilize some kind of stain-resistant coating or fabric. Either way, these bad boys may just be the perfect party shoe.

Via Cosmopolitan