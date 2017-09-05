Canine Corner: Mocha

By Sybil Summers
(Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)
Mocha is a 2-year-old, 8-lb. Chihuahua who found stray in a rural area and never reclaimed. He is current on his vaccinations, has been de-wormed, he is heartworm negative and has been neutered and micro-chipped.
(Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

How can you not fall in love with that little adorable face?  Mocha is a sweet, gentle, loving little guy who needs a family to call his own.  His foster mom says, he is the sweetest dog she has ever fostered. And, she has fostered a lot of dogs.  🙂
(Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

He loves to just sit on the couch and cuddle with his people.  Mocha is great with kids, dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes, but he’s such a little guy so he would do best in a home with older children.

(Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

 

If you would like to adopt this sweet boy please complete an online at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/ today.

 

See Mocha in action!

