Canine Corner: Mocha

Mocha is a 2-year-old, 8-lb. Chihuahua who found stray in a rural area and never reclaimed. He is current on his vaccinations, has been de-wormed, he is heartworm negative and has been neutered and micro-chipped.

How can you not fall in love with that little adorable face? Mocha is a sweet, gentle, loving little guy who needs a family to call his own. His foster mom says, he is the sweetest dog she has ever fostered. And, she has fostered a lot of dogs. 🙂

He loves to just sit on the couch and cuddle with his people. Mocha is great with kids, dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes, but he’s such a little guy so he would do best in a home with older children.

If you would like to adopt this sweet boy please complete an online at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/ today.

See Mocha in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Tinker HERE.*

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.