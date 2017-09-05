Cold Medicine Murder: Sleep Husband Killed His Wife

“I think I did it,” a North Carolina man tells 911.

28-year-old Matthew Phelps has been charged with murdering his wife after he claimed he killed her while under the effects of cold medicine.

Phelps called 911 Friday morning and told the dispatcher that he woke up from a dream and found his wife lying dead and covered in blood. Police arrived and found Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps stabbed to death. Matthew Phelps claims he took the over-the-counter cold medicine Coricidin to help him sleep and awoke from a dream to find his wife dead with a bloody knife by her side.

In the 911 call, Phelps is heard telling the operator, “I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it.” Coricidin warns against abusing the medication saying it can cause euphoria, agitation and psychoses.

Phelps, an aspiring pastor, and his wife were married less than a year ago.