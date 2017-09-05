Dallas Charity Overwhelmed By Harvey Donations, Now Asking For Just Cash

A charity that has been collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey evacuees in Dallas cannot accept any more donations.

Trusted World is now overwhelmed with volunteers helping to sort the piles of goods that have been dropped off – from bottled water to diapers to clothing.

The volunteers spent Labor Day trying to get a handle on the goods that will be distributed to shelters and individuals affected by the storm.

“There’s volunteers everywhere! It’s just really, really good to see this much response,” said Everett Hall, a volunteer.

“It is fantastic to know that people will mobilize quickly when they know that their neighbors are in need,” added Dana Adams, a volunteer.

Already some people who fled the storm are anxious to go home and many of the donated goods will be sent with them to the Gulf Coast.

Now the charity, like others, is asking for cash donations to cover things like rent and utilities for evacuees.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 people from Louisiana are expected to arrive at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas this week. The group includes Texans who were sent to Alexandria and Shreveport after Hurricane Harvey.

The city of Dallas has also combined shelters so that the evacuees staying at the Walnut Hill and Samuell Grand rec centers have all moved to the downtown mega shelter.

When new evacuees arrive this week the facility will be close to its capacity of 5,000 people. The Irving and Fort Worth shelters also have several hundred evacuees.

