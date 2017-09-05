Festival Goer Arrested After Writing Name And Number On Bag Of MDMA In Case It Got Lost

It’s never really a bad idea to label your personal property in case it does get lost out in public. You might not want to do that with your incredibly illegal drugs, however, as it could lead to your arrest.

An attendee of the Maroochydore Music and Visual Arts Festival in Australia felt it best to write his name and phone number on his bag full of MDMA, just in case it went missing so.

Now the man thought logic might be sound, but especially at a music festival, no matter how much info your write on the bag, good chance if it gets lost, it’s gone forever. Plus, it’s never a good idea to identify anything highly illegal as being in your possession.

The man didn’t think anything of writing his information on the bag of drugs, and technically, it worked. His drugs were lost and were found. By the police. They arrested the 21-year-old, and are charging him with possession of dangerous drugs.

Believe it or not, he was not the only one at the festival carrying drugs. 52 other individuals were charged with drug related offenses, and on that day, police seized cannabis, MDMA capsules, pills and methylamphetamine powder.

Via ABC