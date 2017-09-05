Hurricane Hunters Give A Never Before Seen Look Into The Eye Of Hurricane Irma

“Hurricane Hunters” from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well as the Air Force took to the skies to collect data on the newest dangerous hurricane to hit the US. These brave pilots managed to fly right into the eye of Hurricane Irma to get these amazing shots.

Inside the eye of #Irma on WP-3D Orion #NOAA42. This is referred to as the "stadium effect" https://t.co/iofV4p56DE Credit CDR Kibbey/NOAA. pic.twitter.com/dlUta2IbDL — NOAAHurricaneHunters (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 5, 2017

A look inside the eye of #HurricaneIrma courtesy Maj. Brad Roundtree. The @USAFReserve Hurricane Hunters will continue to fly until landfall pic.twitter.com/0I4fQziQ7E — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 5, 2017

From the pictures you can see that the wall of the hurricane is so large that it actually resembles a stadium. Outside of the calm eye where we see the “stadium effect” are some of the strongest winds of the storm, reaching well beyond 185 miles per hour.

Via Mashable