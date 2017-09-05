Hurricane Hunters Give A Never Before Seen Look Into The Eye Of Hurricane Irma

By Tanner Kloven
Photo by Scott Kelly/NASA via Getty Images

“Hurricane Hunters” from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well as the Air Force took to the skies to collect data on the newest dangerous hurricane to hit the US. These brave pilots managed to fly right into the eye of Hurricane Irma to get these amazing shots.

From the pictures you can see that the wall of the hurricane is so large that it actually resembles a stadium. Outside of the calm eye where we see the “stadium effect” are some of the strongest winds of the storm, reaching well beyond 185 miles per hour.

Via Mashable

